Barcelona regains scoring touch with 4-0 rout of Osasuna

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has rebounded from its disappointing scoreless draw with Galatasaray in the Europa League by scoring three goals in less than 30 minutes in a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league. Ferrán Torres scored twice and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig added a goal each. Barcelona is third in the standings. Second-place Sevilla was held again in its pursuit of league leader Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano. The result leaves Sevilla seven points off the lead ahead of Madrid’s visit to relegation-threatened Mallorca on Monday.