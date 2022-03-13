Bills re-sign versatile receiver McKenzie to 2-year contract

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills addressed a key depth need at receiver days before the start of free agency by re-signing Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract. McKenzie returns for a fifth season in Buffalo, where his speed and versatility allowed him to create a play-making niche in the Bills’ offense. He had completed a one-year contract and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. Buffalo has little space under the salary cap and McKenzie’s return could potentially lead the team parting ways with veteran Cole Beasley, who has been granted permission to negotiate a trade with other teams.