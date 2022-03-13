Bryant loves Peter Kiss when he’s going off, or lipping off
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
Casual college basketball fans are about to be introduced to one of 2022′s great love him-or-hate him guys. Peter Kiss of Bryant not only has a great name but is the nation’s leading scorer. His team meets Wright State in a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday. Kiss is known for his agitating antics. He’ll make a layup and drop to the floor to do a couple pushups. He’ll make a 3-pointer, raise three fingers and stick out his tongue. He’ll do a raise-the-roof motion with his arms after a dunk. He trash talks opponents and debates calls with officials.