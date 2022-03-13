Cohen on tax: `Better than a bridge being named after you’

By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Steve Cohen heard that baseball’s new $290 million luxury tax level was named after him.“It’s better than a bridge being named after you,” the New York Mets owner said as spring training camp opened after a 25-day delay caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. New York boosted its luxury tax payroll from $193 million in 2020 to $208 million last year in Cohen’s first season after buying the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. The Mets are on track to lead the majors this year, right now at about $250 million, after committing $254.5 million to free agents.