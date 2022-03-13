Durant scores 53, Nets edge Knicks 110-107 as Irving watches

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 110-107. Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high. Irving had a prime spot to see it while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in it. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there.