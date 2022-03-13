Havertz gives Chelsea moment of joy after turbulent week

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A week of unprecedented turmoil for Chelsea ended with a moment of joy. Kai Havertz netted an 89th-minute winner to give Chelsea 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Havertz used an exquisite first touch to control a cross into the box and then slotted a calm finish into the net to set off wild celebrations among the capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge. It was a game that had come to symbolize the Premier League’s connections to so-called “sportswashing” by unsavoury owners. Watford boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-1 win at Southampton and Leeds ended a six-game losing streak by beating last-place Norwich 2-1. West Ham and Wolves also won.