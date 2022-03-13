Hertha Berlin hires Magath in bid to avoid relegation

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has turned to Felix Magath after firing Tayfun Korkut as coach in a desperate attempt to stave off a humiliating Bundesliga relegation for the ambitious club. Hertha announced Magath’s hiring late Sunday, saying the 68-year-old former coach of Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and Fulham had agreed to take charge of the team until the end of the season. Korkut had been given every chance to turn around Hertha’s fortunes after he replaced club favorite Pál Dárdai last November. But Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach was the team’s fifth consecutive defeat and it left Hertha second last in the division in a direct relegation spot.