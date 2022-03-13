Kuemper, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 3-0 win over Flames

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period and added another goal in the third. Mikko Rantanen sealed it on an empty-net tally with 1:38 remaining to help the Avalanche post their best record through 60 games in franchise history. Dan Vladar made 29 saves against the speedy Avalanche. Kuemper last weekend was pulled early in the second period when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win.