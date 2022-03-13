Lahiri ahead by shot as Players moves closer to conclusion

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The longest week at The Players Championship is moving closer to a conclusion. What it still lacks is clarity with so many players changing positions on the leaderboard. The 12 hours of action at the TPC Sawgrass ended with Anirban Lahiri at 9-under par through 11 holes of the third round. He leads by one shot over Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III. All three birdied the final hole they play before darkness stopped play. The third round resumes Monday morning, followed by the final round. Of the top six players, none has won a major.