No. 18 Houston wins AAC tourney 71-53 over Memphis

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, Josh Carlton had 18 and 18th-ranked Houston beat Memphis 71-53 in the American Athletic Conference championship game. White played less than three minutes in the Cougars’ semifinal win because of back tightness. The first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars earn the AAC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. Memphis had to wait for the NCAA selection show that started about a half-hour after the game ended to find out for sure it would make the tournament for the first time since 2014. 

