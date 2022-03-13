Richmond steals NCAA bid, beats top-seeded Davidson in A-10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Gilyard scored 26 points, Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 seed Richmond beat top-seeded Davidson 64-62 to clinch the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament and an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in 11 years. Richmond was playing in the A-10 championship game — needing two 15-point comebacks in the early rounds — for the first time since winning in 2011. The Spiders are making their 10th trip to the NCAAs, the first since making the Sweet 16 in that 2011 season. With Davidson’s 27-6 record and resume, Richmond’s win likely knocked out a bubble team. Sam Mennenga scored 18 points for Davidson.