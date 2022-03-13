Twins get pitching vet Gray from Reds for 1st-rounder Petty

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

The Minnesota Twins took their first significant step toward restocking their starting pitching by acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty. The 18-year-old Petty was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick last year. Gray will slot right in at the top of the rotation for the Twins. The 32-year-old Gray is a two-time All-Star. He went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 starts last season, his third with the Reds. This will be his 10th year in the major leagues.