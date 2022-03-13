Yanks’ Boone concerned about impact of Canadian COVID rules

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is concerned about the roster impact stemming from rules that Major League Baseball players who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. Boone says it will be interesting, to see how that situation unfolds. Boone says he thinks the Yankees have a few players who aren’t vaccinated. The Yankees make their first trip to Toronto for a three-game series that begins May 2 against their AL East rivals.