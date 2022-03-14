AP source: Cowboys keeping DE Lawrence on reworked contract

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a new contract that will create more room under the salary cap. Lawrence’s reworked deal is worth $40 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed. The best hope for the Cowboys to keep both Lawrence and unrestricted free agent Randy Gregory was to reduce Lawrence’s cap hit. The original $27 million figure from the five-year, $105 million deal he signed in 2019 has been cut about in half.