AP source: Jaguars open free agency with 4 huge moves

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — According to a person familiar with negotiations, general manager Trent Baalke and the Jaguars opened the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday by agreeing to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. All four additions are expected to fill huge holes for Jacksonville under Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson.