AP source: Panthers agree to terms with safety Xavier Woods

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free=agent safety Xavier Woods. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until the start of free agency on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Woods is coming off the best season of his five-yearcareer, recording 108 tackles and three interceptions in 17 starts for the Minnesota Vikings. Woods spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he started 48 games and had five INTs. The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox.