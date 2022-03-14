AP source: Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky to 2-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mitchell Trubisky is going to get a shot at replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.