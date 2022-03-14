AP sources: Panthers agree to terms with Corbett, Woods

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $29.25 million contract with Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett and a three-year, $15.75 million contract with Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods. That’s according to people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity because the deals won’t become official until Wednesday. Corbett should help a weak offensive line that surrendered the fifth-most sacks in the NFL last year. He started all 33 games over the past two seasons for the Super Bowl champion Rams. Woods is coming off the best season of his five-year career.