Bills shuffle O-line by signing Saffold, cutting Williams

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shuffled their offensive line by releasing Daryl Williams and signing free agent Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract. And center Mitch Morse is staying in place, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension which locks up the seventh-year player through the 2024 season. Morse had one year remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency. Saffold is a 12-year NFL veteran and joined the Bills after being cut for salary cap-related reasons by the Tennessee Titans last week. The Bills freed up approximately $5.5 million in salary cap space by releasing Williams, who had two years left on a contract.