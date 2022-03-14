Cameron Smith wins The Players with big putts and gutsy shot

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Smith made the longest week at The Players Championship worth the wait. He won the richest tournament on the PGA Tour with a 66 in the final round. The Australian not only one-putted eight of the last nine greens, he delivered on the scariest hole on the course. Smith hit 9-iron to 4 feet on the island-green 17th for his record-tying 10th birdie. Turns out he needed it. He went from the trees to the water on the 18th and saved bogey. That gave him a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri of India. Paul Casey finished third.