Dolphins bring Bridgewater home, keeping DE Emmanuel Ogbah

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Among the wishes for the Miami Dolphins in free agency: keeping pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, along with adding a running back and upgrading at backup quarterback. The Dolphins didn’t need long to make those those things happen. Ogbah has agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth $65 million, and running back Chase Edmonds has agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal. Both of those moves were confirmed by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents both players. Later Monday, the Dolphins agreed with Miami native Teddy Bridgewater to become Tua Tagovailoa’s backup at quarterback.