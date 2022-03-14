Jamion Christian out as George Washington basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamion Christian is out as men’s basketball coach at George Washington after wrapping up a third consecutive losing season. GW went 12-18 this season. That includes a 99-88 loss to UMass last week in the Colonials’ first game at the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. Christian’s overall record was 29-50 during his three years. GW went 1-3 in the conference tourney under him. Athletic director Tanya Vogel says the performance on the court was not good enough for Christian to keep his job.