Jury seated in former NBA player’s murder trial in Memphis

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee. Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy issued in a December 2017 indictment. He could face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Wright’s slaying was one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. The 6-foot, 11-inch Wright played 13 seasons for five NBA teams. His decomposing body was found in east Memphis in July 2010. Opening statement are expected Tuesday. 

