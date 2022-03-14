Skip to Content
New Pirates catcher Pérez learning his pitchers on the fly

By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Roberto Pérez has some work to do — and not much time. Pérez is learning a new pitching staff after he agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Dec. 1. He is replacing Jacob Stallings, who won the NL Gold Glove last season before being traded to Miami over the winter. The rebuilding Pirates are hopeful of improving over last season’s 61-101 record and third consecutive last-place finish in the NL Central.

