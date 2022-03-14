New shortstop Báez has Tigers excited as spring opens

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Javier Báez is excited to get started with the Detroit Tigers. Báez participated in his first organized workout on Monday. The two-time All-Star shortstop signed a six-year, $140 million contract in November, just before the start of baseball’s 99-day lockout. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says the team wanted an elite shortstop and got one who wanted to be with Detroit. Báez has averaged 31 homers over the past three full seasons. He doesn’t expect to hit as many homers in spacious Comerica Park, but he says he’s not worried about it.