No Bones about it: Denver’s Hyland, Jokic beat Embiid, 76ers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 114-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Bones Hyland hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Denver and scored 21 points. Joel Embiid finished with 34 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers. He was clobbered on a drive to the basket with 3:13 left fell, landing on his tailbone. Embiid immediately grabbed at his back, but he walked off the court on his own power. Denver’s Jeff Green was whistled for a flagrant foul.