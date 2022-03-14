Shiffrin warms up in downhill for title duel with Vlhova

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was faster than Petra Vlhova in downhill practice warming up for their duel to win Alpine skiing’s World Cup overall title. Shiffrin placed third in the opening training at Courchevel in the French Alps. Vlhova was two seconds slower in 23rd. The downhills on Wednesday start the four-race World Cup Finals meeting for women and men. The women’s title is in the balance. The men’s is effectively already in the hands of Swiss first-time winner Marco Odermatt. Three-time overall winner Shiffrin has a 56-point lead over defending champion Vlhova with a maximum 400 still to be won.