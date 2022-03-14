Terry Rozier shines as Hornets beat Thunder 134-116

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 30 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-116. Charlotte closed out a perfect two-game trip, rallying after falling behind by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. Miles Bridges had 27 points and six assists, and LaMelo Ball finished with 21 points and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley scored 25 points.