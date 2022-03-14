‘We can compete:’ Marlins, without Jeter, open spring camp

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Marlins have money. All that remains unknown is how and when they’ll be choosing to spend. And neither of those answers may come anytime soon. The Marlins their first camp in five years without Derek Jeter as part of the team’s leadership group on Monday with some traditional signs of spring-training optimism. There was a team meeting with plenty of applause when it was over, followed by club officials talking about the levels of hope they have for the months ahead.