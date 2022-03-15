AP source: Browns meet Deshaun Watson, make recruiting pitch

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells AP the Cleveland Browns met with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston about a possible trade. A contingent met with Watson, who was the subject of 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation. Watson didn’t play for the Texans last season because of the lawsuits. The Browns and several other teams began pursuing the three-time Pro Bowler after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges last week. Watson still faces civil lawsuits and he was questioned at his lawyer’s office before his meeting with Cleveland.