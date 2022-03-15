AP source: Jets agree to terms with former Seahawks CB Reed

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets are signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed. The 25-year-old Reed will be reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco his first two seasons after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018 out of Kansas State. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement can’t become official before Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement Tuesday. NFL Network reported the deal is for three years and worth $33 million. Reed had two interceptions while starting 14 games last season for the Seahawks.