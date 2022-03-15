Away goals put NYCFC into CONCACAF Champions League semis

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AP) — Taty Castellanos and Talles Magno scored crucial away goals and NYCFC advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after falling to Comunicaciones 4-2 on Tuesday night. NYCFC won the opening leg of the quarterfinal 3-1 last week in Hartford, Connecticut. They’ll face the winner of the quarterfinal between the Seattle Sounders and Liga MX’s Club Leon on Thursday. The Sounders hold a 3-0 lead after the first leg in Seattle.