Chelsea scraps bid to close FA Cup game to all fans

LONDON (AP) — The Football Association says Chelsea has withdrawn its request to play its FA Cup game against Middlesbrough without a crowd, a proposal that had sparked fierce opposition from the second-tier club hosting the match. The Premier League team had proposed no fans because the government won’t allow Chelsea to sell any tickets under the terms of its license to operate after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned. The FA says Chelsea dropped its request “after constructive talks” on Tuesday. Abramovich’s assets were frozen after he was sanctioned by the British government last week over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the start of the war on Ukraine.