Even in short spring, MLB teams go easy in buildup

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The big league spring training games begin soon. The actual big league players who usually compete in them might not be around for a little bit longer. The Arizona Diamondbacks are among eight teams that have their first game Thursday when they play the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale. If their approach to Thursday’s game is a bellwether for other organizations, it’s unlikely the Max Scherzers, Mike Trouts and Clayton Kershaws of the baseball world will be getting live at-bats or throwing fastballs over the next few days.