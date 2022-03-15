Expansion: Women’s NCAA field features inaugural First Four

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Florida State coach Sue Semrau was able to sleep a little easier this week knowing there were four additional at-large bids being doled out in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Organizers expanded the field to 68 teams with an inaugural First Four that has been a staple of the men’s tournament since 2011. Semrau says the four additional teams gave her confidence the Seminoles would get selected. She’s thrilled to keep playing. Longwood coach Rebecca Tillett and her team have made history with their first-ever Big South title and NCAA berth. She looking to making more with a First Four win.