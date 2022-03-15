Giants agree to terms with O-linemen Glowinski and Feliciano

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have started rebuilding their offensive line, agreeing to contract terms with Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano in free agency. Feliciano tweeted about his decision to join the Giants, a move from Buffalo that reunites him with new head coach Brian Daboll and former Bills line coach Bobby Johnson. He can play any position on the line but it is likely New York plans to use him at center with incumbent Nick Gates coming off a broken leg. A starter at right guard most of his four seasons with the Colts, Glowinski has agreed to three-year deal.