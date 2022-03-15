Khudobin has hip surgery; Stars likely to hold on to Holtby

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to be out six months after having hip surgery. The team announced Khudobin underwent arthroscopic surgery and had the labrum repaired in his right hip. The timeframe puts Khudobin’s status in doubt for the start of training camp. It also means goalie Braden Holtby will almost certainly remain with the Stars instead of being traded before Monday’s deadline. Dallas is among a handful of teams fighting to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.