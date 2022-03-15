Lions sign UFA Tracy Walker to 3-year deal, RFA Evan Brown

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed unrestricted free agent Tracy Walker to a $25 million, three-year deal and he is determined to be part of the team’s turnaround. The Lions also signed restricted free agent Evan Brown, keeping the center off the market with a $2 million, one-year deal. Detroit made the moves on Tuesday, a day before NFL free agency officially begins. Walker started in all 15 games he played last season and led the team with 108 tackles. Brown started 12 games last season in place of standout center Frank Ragnow, who had a season-ending toe injury.