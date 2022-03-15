MLB players ponder how Manfred can mend icy relationship

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Rob Manfred and major league players agree on at least one thing: the commissioner has failed in fostering their icy relationship. Manfred acknowledged as much at the end of baseball’s 99-day lockout, an admission that left players stunned, encouraged and perplexed. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright already thinks it’s too late, saying Manfred “doesn’t do anything for us.” Others were heartened by Manfred’s confession and suggested chances to the way the commissioner speaks publicly about the game. Several players even expressed sympathy for Manfred’s position as a supposed steward of the game whose actual job is to represent the interests of 30 team owners.