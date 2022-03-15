Skip to Content
Orioles’ Rutschman, Tigers’ Torkelson among top MLB rookies

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson are among baseball’s most intriguing rookies this summer. The switch-hitting Rutschman looks ready to lead the Orioles’ revival after 110 losses by the big league club last year. Witt was selected by Kansas City with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 amateur draft, right behind Rutschman. Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, batted .267 with 30 homers and 91 RBIs in 121 games in the minors last season.

