Ovechkin scores 767th goal, passes Jagr for 3rd on NHL list

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 767th NHL goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list. It’s also the most among European players. Ovechkin scored with 4:58 left in the third period of Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Only Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky have scored more NHL goals than Ovechkin. He needs 35 to pass Howe and 128 to break Gretzky’s record that was long thought to be unapproachable. Ovechkin is three away from his 12th career 40-goal season. That would also tie Gretzky for the most in league history.