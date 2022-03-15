Skip to Content
Texas Southern outlasts Texas A&M-CC 76-67 in First Four

By JACOB BENGE
Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. The First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons. PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line. 

