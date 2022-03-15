US judge: Public might get look at Ronaldo police report

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal court in Las Vegas is signaling that the public might get a look at a Las Vegas police report compiled about Cristiano Ronaldo after a Nevada woman claimed in 2018 that the international soccer star raped her in 2009. A U.S. magistrate judge issued a recommendation Friday that said denying the New York Times access to what police collected could be seen as government censorship. He’s telling a federal judge that a state court judge should decide the open-records request for documents so far kept secret under a $375,000 hush-money settlement that Ronaldo and woman signed more than a decade ago. The woman’s lawyers claim Ronaldo violated the pact and should now pay her millions of dollars more.