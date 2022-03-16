1-point gap: Liverpool closes on City with 9th straight win
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City in three months. The gap is down to one point in a Premier League title race that looks set to go to the wire after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal. That’s nine straight wins for Liverpool, which has a momentum that City can’t quite match with nine games left of the season. Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool. The loss was a setback to fourth-place Arsenal’s hopes of securing the final Champions League qualification place especially with Tottenham beating Brighton 2-0. Tottenham moved thre points behind Arsenal.