Browns finalize trade for Cooper, await word from Watson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amari Cooper is officially Cleveland’s No. 1 wide receiver. It’s still not certain who will be throwing him passes. Cooper’s arrival via trade from Dallas — agreed to last weekend — was completed while the Browns awaited word from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is choosing a new team following a troubled finish with Houston. Watson’s decision could trigger more moves, including the Browns trading Baker Mayfield. Cooper fills a major hole for the Browns, who lacked a deep threat last season following Odell Beckham Jr.’s dramatic release. Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick and swapped sixth-rounders with the Cowboys for Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler and precise route-runner.