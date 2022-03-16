Colts open free agency with 2 trades, re-sign 4 players

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened free agency by making the one move everyone expected. They traded Carson Wentz to Washington. Then they picked up the proven pass rusher they’ve been chasing — Yannick Ngakoue. Then they did what general manager Chris Ballard usually does — re-signing his own players. Indy agreed to contract extensions with tight end Mo Alie-Cox, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, defensive lineman Tqyuan Lewis and linebacker Zaire Franklin. They also added former Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson, who like Ngakoue, played for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley last season in Las Vegas.