MONTREAL (AP) — Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Montreal after a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night. The teams played the second leg of their quarterfinal at Olympic Stadium after Liga MX’s Cruz Azul won the opening leg 1-0 last week at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City. Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM in an April semifinal.