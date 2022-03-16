Dinwiddie hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks beat Nets 113-111

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, giving the Dallas Mavericks a 113-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play. The Mavericks took time and Luka Doncic brought the ball up before the Mavericks got it to Dinwiddie, who nailed the jumper from the right side, right in front of Brooklyn’s bench. He then ran across the court to the other sideline in celebration.