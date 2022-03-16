Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:05 PM

Embattled Chelsea beats Lille to reach CL quarters

LILLE, France (AP) — U.S. international Christian Pulisic converted one of Chelsea’s rare chances and Cesar Azpilicueta added another goal to help the defending champion progress to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at Lille. Chelsea did not create much but converted both opportunities against the French league champion. Pulisic canceled out a penalty from Burak Ylmaz with a goal at the stroke of halftime and Azpilicueta scored the winner in the 71st minute. Chelsea had won the opening leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. The club’s future has since been left in doubt after Britain and the European Union froze the assets of owner Roman Abramovich.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content