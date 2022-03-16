Flaherty, Reyes unlikely to be ready for Cardinals’ opener

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Shoulder issues will likely keep pitchers Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes from being available for the St. Louis Cardinals’ opener against Pittsburgh on April 7. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, was scheduled to receive what manager Oliver Marmol termed a therapeutic injection on Wednesday at the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The Cardinals were barred by Major League Baseball from contacting their players during the lockout and learned of the injuries when the players reported.